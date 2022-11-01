WEATHER 11-1-2, 2022 Comfortable

We will experience a couple of nice Fall-like days and then a warm-up later this week as it will feel more like Spring than Fall.

As for the next 36 hours:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.