WEATHER 10-5-6-2023 Rain, Storms, Much Cooler

Well, those ready for more pumpkin-everything weather… you will get your chance! But, not before we get a round of rain and some possible strong storms. And these Fall-like temps are going to stick around once they get here.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Your weekend is looking dry cool and windy right now. For the next 48 hours:

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.