WEATHER 10-4-5-2023

Changes on the way this weekend… Pumpkin Spice weather will drop in and stay awhile. More on that in our weekend forecast on Friday. But, you definitely will want to be prepared to change the AC to Heat and have blankies and sweats ready.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 5 mph.