WEATHER 10-30-2023 First Frost Of the Winter

Just in time for Halloween, we plunge right into late Fall. Expect frosts and freezes most of the week and the good news is this cold snap won’t last long as more seasonal temps will return by the weekend.

Monday Showers, mainly before 1pm. Temperature falling to around 46 by 4pm. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.