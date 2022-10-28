WEATHER 10-28-20,2022 Wet Weekend

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:







Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Showers. High near 67. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.