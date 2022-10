With the continuing windy weather and dry conditions, the NWS is warning against outdoor burning for the next few days. A warm-up is on the way this weekend, but, dry conditions will remain.

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.