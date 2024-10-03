WEATHER 10-2-6-2024 Warmer Temps. Dry, Cool Down Coming

Quiet week ahead. No rain in the forecast, and warm temps will give us a nice weekend. A Cold front rolls thru Sunday night into Monday to bring in Fall like temps, but, right now there is no rain in the forecast. We are watching a tropical development in the Caribbean that could change that next week, but your weekend looks good.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

