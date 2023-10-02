WEATHER 10-2-4-2023

Big changes on the way later this week as summer-like temps will give way to pumkin spice temps. So those enjoying the warmer weather, get out the next 3 days.
Monday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.