WEATHER 10-2-4-2023

Big changes on the way later this week as summer-like temps will give way to pumkin spice temps. So those enjoying the warmer weather, get out the next 3 days.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Monday Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.