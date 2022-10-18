WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns

By
Clark Shelton
-
Don’t worry you will be back in short sleeves by the weekend…..until then

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181700-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.221019T0600Z-221019T1400Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-221018T1400Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
  as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
  temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
  morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
  Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here