WEATHER 10-13-17-2024 Much Cooler Weather Frost Chance

Enjoy the day as much cooler weather moves in this evening. It will be blustery at times today, and then a dry cold front rolls in and drops temps dramatically this evening.

No significant chance of rain anywhere in the near future, so expect drought conditions to worsen. Plus, with this drier air, burn notices may be issued. First frost of the season may happen Tuesday and Wednesday morning in outlying areas, plan accordingly. We will update as needed.

Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

