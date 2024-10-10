Weather 10-10-13-2024 Warmer then Fall Returns

By
Clark Shelton
-
We will see one more shot of Summer this weekend. After this weekend, highs in 60-70s for highs will be the norm. You will feel that change begin on Sunday afternoon when the winds kick up and you feel a big drop in temperatures.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton

