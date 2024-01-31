Weather 1-31-2-1-2024

One more dreary day and then we will see a warm-up and a pretty awesome weekend. If you like sunny and 60s this weekend will be for you and then rain creeps back in late Sunday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind around 5 mph.