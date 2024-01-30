WEATHER 1-30-31-2024 Warmer, Showers, Cooler

By
Clark Shelton
-

          For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Good news is Thursday thru Saturday see warmer temperatures and finally some significant sunshine. Long-term shows rain crawling back into the forecast on Sunday.

Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

