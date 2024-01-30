WEATHER 1-30-31-2024 Warmer, Showers, Cooler

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Good news is Thursday thru Saturday see warmer temperatures and finally some significant sunshine. Long-term shows rain crawling back into the forecast on Sunday.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.