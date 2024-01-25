WEATHER 1-25-2024– Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds

One more round of heavy rains with very gusty winds and possibly a rumble of thunder. Brief reprieve tomorrow from it all before more heavy rains move in Friday night in time for the weekend.

Today Showers before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.