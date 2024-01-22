WEATHER 1-22-2024 Thawing, Windy, Rains Move In

By
Clark Shelton
-

Good news, we begin to thaw out today..Bad news, we won’t see the sun before at least Sunday. Good news is that temperatures will be almost spring-like. Bad news, so will the winds.

2-4″ of rain are forecast between tonight and Thursday. Add to that the runoff from thawing and localized flooding should be monitored.Add to that gusty winds.

Good News: we will barely touch freezing for a low for several days.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

