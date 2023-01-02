WEATHER 1-2-3, 2023 Flooding and Storms For A New Year

Ok , welcome to the New Year!!! Spring has sprung, but winter is coming back soon. We want you to be weather aware the next 48 hours…

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-031000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight, especially for locations west of I-65 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Tuesday night, especially for locations south of I-40 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.