WEATHER 1-17-18-2024 – When Will My Kids Go Back To School?

It was fun initially, but now the bread and milk are reaching dangerously low levels and the snow has lost its luster. There are only so many hours they can be locked up together before going to school doesn’t seem so bad for the kids or the parents. But, going back to school is probably not happening this week.
Tonight is supposed to get down to the teens again and tomorrow is a full day of wintry mix… Maybe Monday for most, and some of those could be late starts, as we won’t get above freezing all weekend. Friday will be bitter cold wind chills, so, I don’t see it happening this week.
In the meantime, tomorrow is going to be another wet mess followed by very cold temps and windchill. So, if anything does thaw it will re-freeze and we might see a small window on Sunday where we get above freezing, but, it will be Monday before we see any significant thawing and temperature changes.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here