WEATHER 1-16-17-2024 Not Much Relief Until Next Week

We will see just a short little break from the bitter cold temps, accompanied by a wintry mix. A dusting to an inch may be possible Thursday night and then a very cold weekend. Monday we will see temps start to climb ahead of southerly winds, warmer temps and much rain. Localized flooding will be a concern next week, but, we should be thawed out by Tuesday.

As for today, a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until Wednesday morning. It will be some of the coldest air we have experienced in a while, especially tonight.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 419 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-162100- /O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240117T1600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 419 AM CST Tue Jan 16 2024 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero this morning and again tonight. * WHERE...All portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -6. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.