WEATHER 1-15-2024 Bitter Cold and More Snow

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-152100- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-240116T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 237 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for most locations. Locally higher amounts up to 8 inches possible for some spots south of Interstate 40 and across the Plateau. The far northwest counties of Middle Tennessee are expected to have the lowest amounts. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low around 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

M.L.King Day Snow showers. High near 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.