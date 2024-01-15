WEATHER 1-15-2024 Bitter Cold and More Snow

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
237 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2024

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
237 AM CST Mon Jan 15 2024

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6
  inches for most locations. Locally higher amounts up to 8
  inches possible for some spots south of Interstate 40 and
  across the Plateau. The far northwest counties of Middle
  Tennessee are expected to have the lowest amounts.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
  The cold wind chills as low around 5 below zero could
  result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
M.L.King Day
Snow showers. High near 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.


