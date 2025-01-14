Weather 1-14-16-2024 Warmer and Dry

We will see temps start to warm up during the day and the thaw will continue. A look at the upcoming weekend shows rain in the forecast.
Tuesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
