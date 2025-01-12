Weather 1-12-13-2025 Thaw Then Colder Air

Flurries are possible Sunday night through Monday morning and then frigid air rushes in for a few days, but, we will see a short-lived warmup by next weekend.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Please join our FREE Newsletter