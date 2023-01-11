WEATHER 1-11,2023 Gloomy Day, Stormy Night, But Warm

Well, it was bound to happen, the return of Spring in January. While it will be mostly overcast, temps will be in the 60s today and tomorrow as a precursor to a cold front that will drop temps into the more seasonal lower 30s by Thursday evening.
Those of us that have around awhile know we should be weather aware when we see these extreme temperature drops. Friday may see some snow flurries.
We will be monitoring for any watches or warnings that may be issued.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers between 8am and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%