WEATHER 1-11,2023 Gloomy Day, Stormy Night, But Warm

Well, it was bound to happen, the return of Spring in January. While it will be mostly overcast, temps will be in the 60s today and tomorrow as a precursor to a cold front that will drop temps into the more seasonal lower 30s by Thursday evening.

Those of us that have around awhile know we should be weather aware when we see these extreme temperature drops. Friday may see some snow flurries.

We will be monitoring for any watches or warnings that may be issued.