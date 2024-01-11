WEATHER 1-11-12-2024: Wind Advisory, Heavy Rains Move In

A beautiful day today is the last for a while. Unless you like high winds and rain. Followed by days of temperatures that don’t get above freezing, and yes, MAYBE snow. We are still watching the timing on this and I am not ready to go out on a limb on amounts, except to say probably more than a dusting.

This will be a long week and we will be covering everything as it is released weatherwise and as we know more about timings.

Like I said enjoy today, a Wind Advisory goes into effect early tomorrow morning, but, winds will arrive ahead of the front this evening. Expect the rains tomorrow to cause localized flooding in some spots and with the winds on an already saturated ground, fallen trees may become an issue.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then showers likely. High near 59. Windy, with a south southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.