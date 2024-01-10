Weather 1-10-11-2024 Winds and A Look Ahead

Gusty winds today will continue through most of the weekend. Enjoy today because that was Round 1 the last two days. We see rain move back into the forecast Thursday, and Friday’s look ahead includes, heavy rains, winds, thunderstorms, and a wintry mix. Still too early to tell if there will be any accumulation, but, we are on the not much side on this front.

A cold weekend will give way to the first real chance of snow Sunday into MLK Day. As we get closer to this we will monitor, but, this will be a good time to buy de-icer, salt for the sidewalks, and bread and milk if you must.

As for the next 48:

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.