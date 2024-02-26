Wealth Strategies Partners Expands Team with Addition of Relationship Manager

Wealth Strategies Partners (WSP), a boutique total wealth management practice, announced this month the hire of Caleb Boy as relationship manager in its Brentwood, Tenn. office. In this role, Boy works alongside the team to provide clients with the quality service WSP is known for and ensures their needs and goals are met with excellence. He currently holds his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

Prior to joining WSP, Boy spent two years at Hall Financial Advisors where he assisted with investment portfolio management, investment research analysis, client engagement events and administrative tasks. He also spent two years as a personal finance teacher and football coach in both Davidson and Wilson counties.

“The addition of Caleb allows us to continue delivering exceptional client experience to our growing client base,” said WSP president & CEO, Paul Allen, CFP®, MS. “His focus on relationships combined with his industry experience further enhances our team’s ability to help keep our clients’ financial houses in order.”

Originally an Ohio native, Boy earned his master’s degree from Tennessee State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marietta College, where he served as captain of the football team.