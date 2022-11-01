We Rock the Spectrum to Host Friendsgiving Celebration

By
Donna Vissman
-
Rock the Spectrum

On Saturday, November 12, from noon until 3 pm, Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, will host a Friendsgiving event.

Rock the Spectrum has partnered with more than ten businesses across Williamson County, which includes Third Coast Clay, Hogwood, Goldfish Swim School, Musical Bridges and more that you can meet during the event.

Continuing their mission of community connections and philanthropy, they will have a food drive for Second Harvest. Included with open play is free entry to our event, filled with food, games, and family fun. Receive a discount on the open play when you bring a non-perishable food donation.

Find more information here. 

Previous articleCMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here