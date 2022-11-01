We Rock the Spectrum to Host Friendsgiving Celebration

On Saturday, November 12, from noon until 3 pm, Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, will host a Friendsgiving event.

Rock the Spectrum has partnered with more than ten businesses across Williamson County, which includes Third Coast Clay, Hogwood, Goldfish Swim School, Musical Bridges and more that you can meet during the event.

Continuing their mission of community connections and philanthropy, they will have a food drive for Second Harvest. Included with open play is free entry to our event, filled with food, games, and family fun. Receive a discount on the open play when you bring a non-perishable food donation.

