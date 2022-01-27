We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym Announces Open Date

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, a children’s gym franchise, has announced the grand opening of its Franklin location, the first Tennessee location for We Rock the Spectrum.

The gym will officially open on Saturday, February 5th with grand opening celebrations taking place 10am to 5pm.

During the event, guests will have access to brand-new specially designed sensory equipment. The cost is $16 per person and includes treats and refreshments.

The new owners, Steven, and Samantha Komarnitsky, will open the gym at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square Franklin TN 37064. The franchise’s mission is to provide an inclusive community for children and young adults of all abilities.

We Rock the Spectrum (WRTS) is a franchise opportunity with more than 90 locations across 24 states and eight countries that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features twelve pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.

Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky are the new owners of We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. They are the parents of Nash, age 7, and Colette, aka Coco, age 4. In 2017, Nash was diagnosed with autism.They first came across We Rock the Spectrum in Los Angeles, CA and fell in love with the concept and the services that it provided for their whole family. Classified as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, WRTS was also able to provide them and families in their community with respite care as they worked from home

The Komarnitsky’s relocated to Franklin in December 2020 with the intention of bringing We Rock the Spectrum along with them.

