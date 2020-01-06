WCSO Working to Identify Pursuit Suspect

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who fled from WCSO Deputies Monday morning. Here are two pictures from a security camera of the suspect and his vehicle at Leipers Fork Market at 4348 Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin. The truck is a Ford F150 with Florida tags. The man sped away from the market after he saw a Deputy. The pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and ended in Hickman County. The suspect was last seen on South Lick Creek and Warf Road about 7:40 a.m. He was initially wanted for questioning on a reckless driving complaint.

If you know this man or have any information about him, please call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550. Anyone with a cell phone can now send an anonymous tip to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword TIPWCSO, add a space, type your info and hit send.

Tips can also be submitted right to the WCSO at http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/tip41. For those who have Android and iPhone capabilities, the app is available for free download, which will also allow you to send pictures if and when applicable. It’s 100% anonymous. All identifying information is removed before the Sheriff’s Office sees it.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.