WCSO Traffic Unit Wins Tennessee Highway Safety Award

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit brought home a Tennessee Highway Safety Office First Place Award at the recent Law Enforcement Challenge. The award recognized the Deputies for their work in enforcement, education and outreach, officer training as well as departmental policies.

The WCSO Traffic Unit competed in the agency category of 201-500 officers. Corporal Jimmy Gillam, Deputy Bob Shouse, Deputy Cody Richardson, Sgt. Keith Bennett, Corporal Greg Wilhelm, Deputy Hawken King and Deputy Daniel Soto are assigned to the WCSO Traffic Unit.