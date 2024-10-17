WCSO to Partner With THP, Nolensville PD & THSO For Pedestrian Safety Operation

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nolensville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, is conducting a pedestrian safety operation on October 23, 2024. This operation will focus on improving pedestrian safety around school zones and ensuring drivers adhere to laws concerning school bus stops.

During the operation, officers and deputies will distribute informational brochures on pedestrian safety at local schools to educate students, parents, and the community about safe practices around roadways. Additionally, law enforcement personnel will monitor key areas throughout Williamson County to enforce traffic laws specifically on pedestrian safety and adherence to school bus stop laws.

“Our goal is to create safer environments for pedestrians and drivers in our community, especially around our schools,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “By combining education and enforcement efforts, we hope to reduce incidents involving pedestrians and ensure drivers are doing their part to keep our school zones safe.”

This joint operation underscores the commitment of the WCSO, THP, Nolensville PD, and THSO to work together to foster safer roadways for pedestrians.

