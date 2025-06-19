WCSO to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Honor of Fallen Officer

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint beginning at 9:00 PM on Franklin Road near Meadow Lake Road.

This operation is being held in honor of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who was tragically killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver on this date five years ago. Officer Legieza’s sacrifice continues to be felt deeply by the Brentwood Police Department, the community he served, and fellow law enforcement across Williamson County. His legacy reminds us of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

This checkpoint is part of a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort involving the Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, Spring Hill, and Metro Nashville Police Departments, along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the checkpoint, increased DUI enforcement patrols will be deployed throughout the holiday weekend to identify and deter impaired drivers, helping ensure our roadways are safe for all.

This operation is supported by grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, as part of a statewide initiative to reduce impaired driving and prevent tragic loss of life.

