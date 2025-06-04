WCSO to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Operation

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint beginning at 9:00 PM on Franklin Road near Meadow Lake Road.

This coordinated, multi-jurisdictional effort will include participation from the Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, and Metro Nashville Police Departments, as well as the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the checkpoint, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will deploy increased DUI enforcement patrols throughout the holiday weekend to identify and deter impaired drivers.

This operation is made possible through grant funding provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, as part of a statewide initiative aimed at reducing impaired driving and enhancing roadway safety.

