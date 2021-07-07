WCSO, SHPD Arrest Spring Hill Man for Sex Crimes Against Children

By
Press Release
-
SAMUEL LEE TURNER

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Hill Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Samuel Lee Turner, 71, of Spring Hill, TN following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment. Turner was indicted for the following crimes:

· 4 counts of violation of the child protection act

· 15 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure

· 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery

· 4 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

· 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (less than 50 images)

· 1 count of tampering with evidence.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating Turner after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning his possession of child sexual abuse material. The investigation ultimately resulted in the rescue of 3 child victims who Turner sexually assaulted, along with digital evidence of Turner producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth in the dark shadows are stopped and ultimately brought to justice. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/.

