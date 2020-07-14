



Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 96 E at the 840 overpass on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. This public announcement is required by state law.

These efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

For more information contact: Sharon Puckett, Public Information Administrator, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 408 Century Court, Franklin, TN 37064, (615) 440-3310 [email protected]



