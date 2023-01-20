WCSO Releases New Information about Human Remains

New information today about the human remains found last November (2022) off Clovercroft Road in Franklin.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call after a hunter found a human skull. During a search of the property, WCSO Investigators and members of the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Brentwood Fire Department, Williamson County GIS (Geographic Information System) division of the IT (Information Technology) Department, Investigators with the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, and Forensic Anthropologists with Middle Tennessee State University, located numerous other human bones.

Investigators believe the remains are that of a white or Hispanic male between the estimated ages of 35 to 50 years old. It is also likely that the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were found.

The WCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown individual by asking that anyone who believes they have information about this case, or the person’s identity, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers, (615) 794-4000, or WCSO Detective Darren Barnes, (615) 790-5554 Ext. 3231.

In the meantime, the WCSO investigation continues.