WCSO Presents Inaugural DUI Enforcement Award

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office proudly recognizes Deputy Antonio Guzman with the inaugural WCSO DUI Enforcement Award, an internal recognition of the deputy whose commitment to DUI enforcement made our Williamson County streets safer in 2025.

This award honors the life and legacy of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who was tragically struck and killed by a drunk driver while serving his community. Destin’s parents, Franklin Police Lieutenant Scott Legieza and mother Julie Walls, joined Sheriff Jeff Hughes and Captain Jesse Williams in presenting this award in what is a somber reminder of the potential devastation and consequences of driving while impaired.

“DUI enforcement is a priority for our Deputies,” said Captain Jesse Williams. “Every impaired driver we take off the street honors the memory of Destin and helps prevent tragedies like the one that took his life.”

Deputy Guzman has made 28 DUI arrests alone thus far in 2025. In total, the WCSO has seen a 60.2% increase in DUI arrests in 2025 compared to last year.

Drive sober. Drive smart. Arrive alive.

