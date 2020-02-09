The free handgun shooting and safety class at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office begins Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The class is designed for people who are new to handgun shooting or just want to learn more about it.

The class is three weeks long, meeting Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the two middle Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday classes are held at the WCSO gun range where you will practice what you learn in the classroom.

The classroom and range are located at the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center at 408 Century Court in Franklin.

Sign up online today. For more information and to register for the class, click on this link: https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1423/Handgun-Shooting-and-Safety-Class