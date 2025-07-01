WCSO Mourns Loss of Deputy Andrew Ryan

Detention Deputy Andrew Ryan began his career with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on February 24, 2025, joining the 50th Detention Training Academy. He was eager to serve and build a life centered on helping others. Tragically, on May 2, Deputy Ryan suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle accident that cut short his promising future.

Though he could not stand alongside his classmates, Deputy Ryan was honored as an official graduate of the academy on June 6. His parents accepted his diploma from Captain Chad Youker, a gesture that underscored how deeply Andrew had already become part of the Sheriff’s Office family.

In his short time with the department, Andrew earned the trust and respect of his fellow deputies. Colleagues remember his warmth, resilience, and uplifting spirit, qualities that left a lasting impression and pointed to a life of service that held great promise. His passing is mourned not only for the life lost but for the extraordinary future that will never be realized.

Deputy Ryan’s radio call number, 695, will be retired following a ceremonial End of Watch at his graveside, ensuring his service and sacrifice are remembered by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office forever.

Visitation for Deputy Ryan will take place on Sunday, July 6, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and again on Monday, July 7, starting one hour before the funeral service. The funeral will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. A procession will follow to Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, where Deputy Ryan will be laid to rest with full honors. Pastor Jerry Yerkes, Chaplain Susan Cress, and Sheriff Jeff Hughes will lead the service.

The community is encouraged to line the procession route in a final tribute to Deputy Ryan. The Sheriff’s Office expresses heartfelt gratitude for the public’s support as they honor a fallen brother whose life embodied dedication and compassion.

A Message from Sheriff Jeff Hughes:

“It was Andrew’s dream to have a career in Law Enforcement and his passion and commitment for the job was evident. Andrew was readily accepted as a valuable and trusted co-worker in the WCSO family. We were so blessed to have him on our team, albeit for such a short period of time. Standing with his family during this difficult time has been an honor that afforded us the opportunity to forge a bond with them that will endure. Rest in peace, Andrew – your memory will live on in the hearts of everyone at the WCSO that served with you.”

