WCSO Looking for Runaway Teenager

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating 17 year old Braxton Salter.

Braxton is believed to have left his residence, located within the Arrington Retreat Subdivision, Tuesday October 27, 2020, at approximately 5:30 PM. Braxton was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a light Gray Hoodie and a Black Atlanta Braves Baseball Cap. Braxton was also carrying a Black Backpack.

If you have any information regarding the location of Braxton, please contact Detective Raechel Haber of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Office Phone #615-790-5554 ext. 3207

Email: [email protected]

Tip 411

911 Dispatch Center 615-790-5550 or 911