WCSO Looking for Suspect in Thanksgiving Assault

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the assault on a teenager the day before Thanksgiving in the College Grove area. We are releasing a TBI composite of the suspect today.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s of average height and thin build with yellow teeth. He was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots. He was last seen running northbound near Owen Hill Road where the assault occurred.

According to the victim, a man was standing in the road holding his leg. She stopped her vehicle to ask if he needed help. He said he was injured and needed to go to the hospital. When the victim offered to let him use her cell phone, the man tried to pull the victim out of her vehicle, but she managed to speed away.

If you believe you know this man or have any information about him, contact WCSO Detective Chris Shoap by email at chris.shoap@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. Anyone with a cell phone can now send an anonymous tip to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword TIPWCSO, add a space, type your info and hit send.

Tips can also be submitted right to the WCSO on our website at http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/tip41. For those who have Android and iPhone capabilities, the app is available for free download, which will also allow you to send pictures if and when applicable. It’s 100% anonymous. All identifying information is removed before the Sheriff’s Office sees it.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

