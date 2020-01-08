WCSO Looking for Person of Interest After Franklin Shooting

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that happened last night (Tuesday, January 7, 2020) in the area of Incinerator Road and Lula Lane in Franklin. One man was shot and taken to Williamson Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. The WCSO was notified that a 19-year-old male was being treated for gunshot wounds about an hour later. His condition is unknown.

Deputies responded to the shooting location where they found a wrecked vehicle that had been abandoned. It was last known to have been driven by Johnathan Stratton of Dickson, Tennessee. His location is unknown at this time, but he is a person of interest in the shooting.

The WCSO is asking for the public’s help to locate Johnathan Stratton. If you have information about his whereabouts or know anything about the shooting, call WCSO Detective Brandon Mills at 615-790-5554 Ext. 3236.

Anyone with a cell phone can now send an anonymous tip to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword TIPWCSO, add a space, type your info and hit send.

Tips can also be submitted right to the WCSO on our website at http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/tip411. For those who have Android and iPhone capabilities, the app is available for free download, which will also allow you to send pictures if and when applicable. It’s 100% anonymous. All identifying information is removed before the Sheriff’s Office sees it.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.