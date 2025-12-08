WCSO Launches Project Lifesaver To Protect Residents With Cognitive Conditions

Williamson County residents have access to a valuable service designed to protect loved ones who may wander due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or other cognitive conditions. Project Lifesaver uses proven tracking technology to help law enforcement locate participants quickly if they go missing, providing families with reassurance and safety.

The program is considered one of the most meaningful services offered by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, giving families peace of mind in situations that can be stressful and frightening.

Families who believe a loved one could benefit from Project Lifesaver are encouraged to complete the interest form on the sheriff’s office website. The goal is simple: keep families safe and provide support when it matters most.

