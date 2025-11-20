WCSO K9 Teams Earn National Champion Honors At USPCA Trials

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating standout performances from its K9 Unit after a strong showing at the United States Police Canine Association Patrol Dog National Trials in Florida. The multi-day competition brought together roughly 70 teams from across the country, giving local handlers and their partners the chance to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Four patrol K9 teams, led by Lieutenant Mike Grandy, represented the county during the November 9–14 event. For Deputy Sam Race with K9 Kilo and Deputy Dean Nunes with K9 Dexter, the week marked their first appearance at the national trials—an accomplishment officials say reflects the growing strength of the unit’s training program.

Several team members earned individual recognition throughout the competition. Sergeant Hayden Smith and K9 Titus served as decoys for four teams and went on to place third in obedience and seventh overall.

Deputy Shaun Stein and K9 Jasper delivered one of the most impressive performances of the entire event. The pair earned perfect scores in both article search and suspect search, placed second in obedience and criminal apprehension, and received the Terrance Patrick Cahill Award for the combined obedience and apprehension categories. Their near-perfect total score of 638.5 out of 640 earned them first place overall and the Top Dog title, naming them the 2025 USPCA National Champions.

WCSO leaders praised all participating handlers, along with Lt. Grandy and Sgt. Smith for their work as lead trainers. The department says the results highlight the commitment and teamwork behind the unit’s continued success and its service to Williamson County.

