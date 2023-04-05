WCSO Investigating College Grove Shooting

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove, TN. WCSO Deputies were called to a home after it was discovered that shots were fired into the residence.

The WCSO is investigating this aggravated assault with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It’s believed the shooting occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023 between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact WCSO Detective Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3221 or by email at robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000, remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.