WCSO Investigating Elementary School Teacher

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has opened an investigation on Alfred Amore, a teacher at Bethesda Elementary School after a tip was received about questionable online activity.
This case is still under investigation, but at this time, no evidence of abuse of children has been uncovered and there has not been any evidence to suggest that Mr. Amore engaged in any illegal or questionable behavior at school or with any Williamson County students.
Williamson County school officials were notified of the investigation and placed Mr. Amore on leave pending the completion of the investigation.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!