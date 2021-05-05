WCSO Investigating Elementary School Teacher

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has opened an investigation on Alfred Amore, a teacher at Bethesda Elementary School after a tip was received about questionable online activity.

This case is still under investigation, but at this time, no evidence of abuse of children has been uncovered and there has not been any evidence to suggest that Mr. Amore engaged in any illegal or questionable behavior at school or with any Williamson County students.

Williamson County school officials were notified of the investigation and placed Mr. Amore on leave pending the completion of the investigation.