WCSO Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

As families gear up for summer vacations and more drivers take to the roads, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to participate in the National “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign. From May 19 through June 1, WCSO deputies will be stepping up seat belt enforcement as part of this nationwide effort.

“Wearing your seat belt should be second nature, every trip, every time,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “It’s a simple decision that saves lives. Unfortunately, we see the tragic results when people don’t buckle up. The law is clear, and so is our message: Click It or Ticket. No excuses.”

Increased enforcement will focus on both day and night patrols. Statistics show seat belt use tends to drop after dark, leading to a higher number of unrestrained fatalities. According to data from Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 42% of males killed in Tennessee crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt. Among females, 29% were unrestrained.

The Sheriff’s Office will be taking a zero-tolerance approach during this campaign, working alongside local and state partners to ensure every driver and passenger understands the importance of buckling up.

“Seat belts save lives, plain and simple,” said Sheriff Hughes. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe summer. Buckle up!

