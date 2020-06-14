



The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program is pleased to announce that it has granted accreditation status to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This status was conferred upon during a conference call meeting of the Professional Standards Committee held on April 29. The department was awarded a certificate of achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting held in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

To achieve accreditation with TLEA, an agency voluntarily submits to a three year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness utilizing 160 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment. The standards evaluate an agency’s policies which address a variety of areas including organizational, operational and budget management practices. The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee. The TLEA program is a valuable and cost effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured the professionalism, organizational, and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures. “The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, its staff and community leaders,” stated TACP President Richard Hall.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said “This is a proud moment for me and the members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and I hope for the citizens that we take an oath to PROTECT and SERVE. I believe being an accredited office ensures all citizens that their Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing professional service to all and will continue to strive to be the best it can be.”

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.

The TLEA Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that conceptually sound and operationally effective. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program.



