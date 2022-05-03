WCSO Gives Update on March 25th Stags Leap Fatal Shooting

The homicide investigation into the death of Williamson County resident Sherif Kasis, 49, on March 25, 2022 is active and ongoing.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are continuing to follow leads developed from the investigation.

The WCSO is thankful for the people who have come forward with information during this investigation and we continue to ask the residents in the Stags Leap area on Arno Road for their help.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call WCSO Detective Grant Benedict at 615-790-5554, extension Ext. 3229. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.