WCSO Detention Facility Receives a Celebrate Recovery Special Guest

Celebrate Recovery’s Chaplain, Keith Crow, and special guest, singer/ songwriter Dylan Jarvis, recently visited the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detention facility.

Dylan shared his incredible talent and personal journey from addiction to recovery through heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies that really “struck a chord” with both participants and employees.

“It’s so encouraging to witness the positive impact this program and people like Dylan Jarvis have on the men and women in our custody,” said Detention Sergeant Ashley Lindquist. “Dylan’s success story is such a beautiful reminder that with determination and the right resources, they too can overcome challenges and build a brighter future.”

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based recovery program designed to help incarcerated individuals by providing tools that build healthy habits and reduce poor behavioral patterns such as co-dependency, compulsive behaviors, financial dysfunction, and drug and alcohol addiction.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Grace Works Ministries, is proud to offer Celebrate Recovery as part of their Inmate Reentry Services and Programs.