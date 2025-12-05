WCSO Detention Division Earns TCI Tier 2 Accreditation Award

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that the WCSO Detention Division has received its first TCI Tier 2 Accreditation Award from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. While the facility has maintained TCI accreditation for the last three years, this marks the first time the Detention Center has reached Tier 2, the highest voluntary level of excellence offered by TCI.

TCI establishes mandatory statewide standards for all local jails, covering key operational areas including safety, security, staffing, medical services, inmate programs, and sanitation. Tier 2 accreditation goes beyond those requirements. Facilities must meet every Tier 2 mandatory standard and at least 17 of 20 optional standards, all aimed at expanding evidence-based inmate programs, strengthening rehabilitation, and enhancing reentry preparation.

Achieving Tier 2 shows that the Sheriff’s Office is committed to more than basic compliance. It demonstrates a voluntary commitment to higher standards, stronger oversight, and better long-term outcomes for the individuals housed in the facility. While improving services that support rehabilitation and reduce recidivism, Tier 2 also allows for increased reimbursement for state-sentenced inmates, creating a financial benefit for Williamson County. Absent certification, counties receive $38 a day (every day) a state inmate is housed. Having achieved Tier 2 certification, Williamson County will receive an additional $12 a day (total of $50) per state inmate housed per day.

Sheriff Jeff Hughes commended the Detention Center staff for their dedication and professionalism, noting that earning TCI Tier 2 Accreditation reflects the hard work of a team that strives to provide a safe, secure environment while investing in programs that help individuals return to the community prepared for success. Of the 95 counties in Tennessee, Williamson County is proud to be one of only six jails that have achieved Tier 2 certification.

